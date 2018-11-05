Letter: Toxic emotional climate leads to hate crimes

Last week brought yet another mass shooting in America. This time 11 people were killed. Unfortunately these types of shootings are becoming more common.

Since 2016, the United State has experienced the largest increase in hate incidents. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the increase in hate crimes and hate incidents coincided with the election of President Trump, with 202 incidents occurring on the day after the election.

The Anti-Defamation League reported 1,986 anti-Semitic hate incidents in 2017; a 57 percent increase compared to 2016 and the first time, since at least 2010, that an anti-Semitic hate incident occurred in every state. New York, with 380 incidents, had the highest number of any state.

Psychologists refer to this increase in hate as a contagion, when emotions and behaviors trigger similar emotions and behaviors in others. Because the current emotional climate in America is toxic and directed toward immigrants, LGBT community, minorities, Muslims and Jews, it is no surprise that a synagogue was targeted for a hate homicide.

Our current social and political environment is fueling the flames of bigotry, xenophobia, racism, and anti-Semitism and encouraging extremists to commit hate-motivated violence. Unless we can turn this tide of hate toward one of respect and acceptance, we will see an increase in hate and hate incidents.

Robin Maria Valeri, Ph.D.

Professor of Psychology

St. Bonaventure