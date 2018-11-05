Letter: Process makes priests guilty until proved innocent

Who dreamed up this latest farce being played out in the Catholic Church? Yes, we have an obligation to protect young children from pedophiles but we also have an obligation to protect a good priest from having his life destroyed by vicious lies.

The system they must use to defend themselves is archaic. They tell their side of the story to one man who will relay it to a committee of four others who may then ask a question which places the whole debacle on the schedule for another two months. There has to be a better, more sensible way.

Why can’t this committee meet more often? If necessary, they could meet for less time but on more days. Possibly they could have several committees to push this through in a more timely manner. There has to be more than four good people in a city of this size.

Unlike most of our civilized society, the process in our diocese makes all priests (including innocent ones) “guilty until proven innocent.” Consequently, these priest are not allowed to celebrate Mass, conduct funerals, weddings, baptisms etc. A retired priest I know, therefore, can no longer help out in five parishes, which makes a real burden for the pastors in those churches who need the help as well as the parishioners who likewise suffer from this system.

The guilty priests must be punished but we must spend an equal amount of time defending those who have been wrongly accused. They are also victims!

Maryann Rizzo

Amherst