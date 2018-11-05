Letter: Priests are victims of the celibacy requirement

The Catholic Church should replace the pope right now with someone who will eliminate the celibacy rule. They rule is unnatural and therefore immoral. Jesus would not have allowed it for a second. It was designed and developed for the sole purpose of controlling the priests. It has gone on for hundreds of years and in almost every country in the world.

This celibacy rule has turned young men, who only wanted to help their parishioners after their ordination to the priesthood, into perverted criminals. The priests, too, are victims of this horrendous rule, yet they must pay for their crime, which originated in the Vatican.

Just as organized crime cannot be stopped until you stop the kingpin or the godfather, the celibacy rule will not be stopped until the pope is replaced by someone who realizes that the young men and women have a God-given right to fall in love and marry and have children.

Catholic parishioners are also victims of this horrendous crime against nature. Their religion is being seriously damaged by this immoral rule.

Lawyers may help bring justice and counselors may work hard to help the victim/survivors, but the problem will not end until you correct it at the root.

Carl Hoepfinger

Buffalo