Letter: President taking U.S. down a perilous path

Why should anyone be surprised by the pipe bombs and synagogue shootings that just occurred? We have a person running this country that belittles people, mocks people, ridicules people, calls people names, incites outrageous behavior and lies on a continuous basis. He has opened up the floodgates, by these actions, that this is normal behavior and should be copied as a means of adulation of him. So what happened last week is just a natural progression in this farce of a government.

It’s a dangerous road to travel and I fear President Trump does not appreciate what he is unleashing. We do not need a more conservative government, we need a more compassionate government. Come on people, let’s get back on track and think about what is happening. These people can turn on you next.

Rosemary Lyford

Dunkirk