Letter: President can’t erase the 14th Amendment

President Trump wants to erase the birthright loophole found in the 14th Amendment of our Constitution and once and for all end the dastardly deed of pregnant Mexican women, fording the Rio Grande in the dead of night, just to bestow instant U.S. citizenship upon their newborns.

I can’t tell you how many mornings I have woke to this nightmarish thought: How many illegal Americans were born during my slumber last night?

And now the President has zeroed in on the clause of that amendment to finally unshackle us from this illegitimate practice.

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

That’s it! That’s our out! Brilliant, Mr. President.

Here’s the kicker. He might be able to pull this off through presidential fiat and not even have to run it by that limp body of legislative impotence known as the Congress.

Joe Sullivan

Kenmore