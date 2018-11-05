Letter: Kids need consequences, or our society suffers

Many people are stymied by the lack of respect, the anger, the hate, the violence and the sense of entitlement that are prevalent in our country today. I have heard people exclaim that they don’t understand what is going on.

If you look at our society, it becomes obvious that often there are no parameters, no consequences and no retribution for bad behavior.

Children often don’t receive consequences for their unacceptable behavior and/or are privy to adults in society who don’t receive consequences for their wrongdoing. These children and young adults are then liable to develop a skewed moral compass.

Parents that rear good, law-abiding, respectful children teach them to value and abide by right and wrong by teaching them that good behavior is valued and poor behavior has consequences.

The parent who disregards the teacher’s observations, the parent who does everything in his/her power to thwart any legal or meaningful punishments for a young adult who breaks the law or the adult that breaks laws and bends the rules and has his actions tolerated and in some cases even rewarded, is, in my opinion, what is contributing to the downward spiral in our country.

How do we teach our children that bullying, hate for people who are different is wrong unless we hold them accountable? How do we teach them that breaking rules and laws are unacceptable unless we as adults hold everyone that engages in these activities accountable? Including ourselves.

Kathryn Trusso

Burt