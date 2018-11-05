Letter: Illegal immigration threatens our society

While I think that everyone agrees that something has to be done about illegal immigration, what to do becomes an issue when undocumented immigrants who bring their pregnant spouse over the border and deliver their child here just so they can get their foot in the citizenship door use this tactic as a way of using our Constitution against us.

Bypassing an identity check would not be permitted in most other countries and it should not be permitted here. While my heart goes out to those who want to come to the USA legally and assimilate into our society, work at a decent job, and raise a family – no one wants to see immigrants cross illegally, apply for welfare and free medical benefits, and become a burden to society the minute they cross the border. No one wants to see criminals hiding among the masses enter here either.

Mexico is currently experiencing exactly what they have done to our southern states, and maybe the UN should step in so that impoverished, gang-ridden countries do a better job of controlling population through education, and gangs through better police activity.

Charles Carter

Akron