Letter: Give kneeling players a bone spur exemption

With the new NFL season now underway, I would like to offer a common sense solution that should once and for all end the debate over whether players should be permitted to kneel, as a form of protest against the shooting by police of unarmed blacks, along with other racial inequalities, during the playing of our national anthem.

To appease those who side with President Trump and feel that kneeling is a sign of disrespect, I feel the NFL should ban this obviously unpatriotic form of player protest.

For those who side with the protesting players, I think the NFL should institute a bone spur exemption that would allow those players who may be experiencing the physical discomfort associated with bone spurs in their feet to take a knee during the playing of the anthem.

By invoking the bone spur exemption, players would be denying themselves the opportunity to show their patriotism and love of country the same way that the bone spur provision in the military draft robbed Donald Trump of the opportunity to show his bravery and love of country by serving in Vietnam.

Steve Szpakowski

Buffalo