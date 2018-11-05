Hospitality, scrumptious chicken salad set Depew Deli apart

It started with chicken salad.

Owner Willy Suleiman put one sample after another into my hands after he discovered it was my first time at the Depew Deli & Grocery. “We sell 40 pounds [of the chicken salad] per day,” he told me proudly, adding, “You must also try the marinated chicken.”

He was not about to take no for an answer, and I didn’t want to refuse, anyway. Everything looked — and smelled — delicious. I reached over the counter to grab the chicken. Tender, flavorful, delicious enough to entice me into ordering it. But not yet. First, another sample. This time of rice pudding. Then chicken soup. They kept coming, and we kept tasting.

Willy and his wife, May, opened the deli in 2010. Formerly accountants, they followed their hearts into the food business and haven’t looked back. They’re the kind of people who give you crinkly eye smiles the moment they see you. It’s a generosity of spirit they bestow upon each visitor.

Eventually, we had to choose from the expansive menu. We just missed breakfast, offered from 7 to 11 a.m. There are screaming deals like $6.99 for two eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon and toast. But, being lunchtime, we picked the grilled chicken sub ($7.99) and chicken salad melt ($8.49).

“What’s your name?” Willy asked. He also asked the name of my mom, followed by my 4-month-old daughter, whom I was toting along on her first Cheap Eats adventure. Soon he was showing me photos of his twins.

We grabbed a seat in the adjacent eating area, where the food is brought to your table. The chicken sub was excellent and the chicken salad one was equally as tasty. There is much to try here: an assortment of subs with Boar’s Head meat; a variety of cold salad offerings; homemade soups; and entree meals, such as meatballs, stuffed green peppers and lasagna. Amazingly, everything is under $9.

But how did I find myself at this deli in Depew?

I did what everyone who wants to find good food should do: I followed the recommendations of those in law enforcement, one of whom tipped me off that the food and prices were terrific.

Jim Robinson, a longtime officer with the Lancaster Police Department, frequents the deli just about every morning before working the afternoon shift. He happened to be there the same time we were, and pulled up a chair at our table.

“They’re the most generous people I know,” he said of the owners, “and have a real knack for remembering people’s names. There will be a stream of people 15 deep, and Willie will be calling out each one by their name.”

He’s gotten to know the owners so well that they have coffee together in the mornings, and on Christmas Eve, he helps by volunteering at the cash register.

“They’re like family,” he said.

By the time we ordered our rice pudding and cannoli to go, the place was filling up fast with young professionals on their lunch break.

The Depew Deli is somewhere the locals go, and love, but if you’re not a local, it’s worth traveling out of your way to go here — for the food, yes, but also for the Suleimans’ warm smiles.

CHEAP EATS

Depew Deli & Grocery

4911 Broadway, Depew (684-0204)

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Wheelchair-Accessible: yes

Parking: Yes, but limited.

Gluten-free options: Yes, many. Ask server.

*For more Cheap Eats, click on the Story Topic at the bottom of the page.