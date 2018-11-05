High School Extra: Chautauqua Lake, Panama into v-ball final

After losing the gruelling second and fourth sets, No. 1 seed Chautauqua Lake rolled past Randolph in the fifth set, 25-4, to win the Section VI Class D-1 girls volleyball championship Monday night at Jamestown Community College.

The Thunderbirds from Mayville won the first set decisively, 25-14, but the Cardinals gutted out a 26-24 win in the second. Chautauqua Lake won the third, 25-19, only to fall in an exhausting fourth set, 27-25.

Chautauqua Lake will face D-2 champion Panama at 8 p.m. tonight at JCC for the overall Class D sectional championship and a berth in the Far West Regional against Section V.

Panama, the No. 4 ranked small schools girls volleyball team in Western New York, but seeded only seventh in the sectional bracket, swept three sets from North Collins, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21, in the D-2 final.

The Panthers have swept all nine sets they have played in the sectionals with previous victories over Pine Valley and Maple Grove.

North Collins had drawn a bye to the semifinals where the Eagles swept three sets from the Ellicottville Eagles to advance.

At Jamestown Community College tonight, No. 1 seed Portville will take on the No. 2 Eden in the girls Section VI Class C championship game at 6 p.m. before the Class D final.

Portville is the No. 1 ranked small school in WNY, unseating St. Mary’s of Lancaster after a five-set victory over the Lancers three weeks ago. The Panthers won the state Class C title last season after winning three Class D crowns previously.

Bethany Miller and Sierra Keim, who were all-WNY Small Schools first-team selections last year and setter Kylie Blessing and among the Portville standouts.

Eden is ranked No. 3 among WNY small schools. The Raiders are led by returning All-ECIC IV standouts junior Emma Sutfin and sophomore Kaitlin Schmitz.

Boys II-A and B games tonight

Hamburg honed by competition against potent opposition from Frontier, Clarence and Williamsville North in ECIC I, and Grand Island, runner-up to Class AA powerhouse Lockport in the Niagara Frontier League. will meet for the Section VI II-A boys volleyball championship today at 5: 30 p.m. at Lackawanna.

Eden and Lake Shore will play in the II-B championship on the same court at 7:30 p.m. The winners will return to Lackawanna for the overall sectional Class B championship on Wednesday.

The Hamburg-Grand Island encounter will be a rematch of last year’s II-A semifinal won by GI, in straight sets, but they were close (26-24, 25-22 and 25-17).

Eden is no stranger to championship-level play. The Raiders captured their first state public schools championship last year and have numerous sectional and conference titles in the books. Eden has won 31 Section VI championships, 38 ECIC III titles in 41 years. Before the first statewide championships were first staged in 2010, The Raiders on eight intersectional championships.

Eden is led by two players who were second team All-Western New YOrk selections last season -- middle blocker Tome Filkov and setter Gavin Musielak. Outside hitters Jacob Basinski, a sophomore, and Alex Overhoff a junior, are other standouts.

Lake Shore, which was runner-up to Sweet Home in ECIC II, advanced to the II-B championship with a semifinal victory over Maryvale.

Grand Island fell to Sweet Home in last year’s II-A final but swept through the Frontier League this season with losses only to Lockport. Sophomore Billy Weiberg leads the Vikings.

Hamburg survived a gruelling five-set match against West Seneca West in the semifinals while Grand Island was sweeping Frontier League rival North Tonawanda in three sets.