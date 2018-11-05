HARPER, Beatrice L. (Campbell)

November 2, 2018, of Kenmore, NY, beloved wife of James D. Harper; dear mother of Charles (Kathleen) Harper, Sheila Harper, Cassandra (Roger) Schultz, Sherrill Harper, Brett (Tammy) Harper and the late Marcy Trietley; loving grandmother of Heather (Sam), Brad, Charlie, Stephanie, James (Amanda), Ashley, Robert, Deanna, Dana, Kim and Brandon; sister of Jeanette, Flora Mae and the late Arthur, Neal and Katherine; also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 5-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will follow at 7 PM. Interment in Arcade, NY will be held privately. Share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com