Hairdresser had close shave even before going to Vietnam

When Russell G. Leone Jr. received a draft notice in 1967 and reported to a military processing office in downtown Buffalo, he said he ran into a group of friends who were acting rowdy as they waited their turn.

The incident ended with Leone facing charges of starting a riot and assaulting an Army first sergeant, he recalled. He was the only one charged.

Leone, who is 5 feet, 3 inches, said he told a judge he couldn't have hurled the hulking first sergeant. But the situation looked dire until one of the prosecutors, realizing he and Leone shared a mutual friend, vouched for Leone's character.

As part of the resolution of the case, he received 1-Y draft status, meaning he was only to be called up in case of an emergency. The call-up came after the start of the Tet Offensive in 1968 – and after a change in his marital situation.

"As soon as I got married, I got drafted," Leone said from his Black Rock home.

Leone, 75, served 18 months in the Army. Vietnam was thousands of miles from Buffalo's West Side, where the irrepressible Leone grew up in a close-knit Italian family with one younger brother.

Leone's father, Russell Sr., was a World War II veteran who landed on Iwo Jima, Leone said. The elder Leone was a butcher and owned Leone's Meat Market. Russell would help out there after school, though his heart wasn't in it.

"I was always more of an artist than I was a meat cutter," Leone said.

He graduated from P.S. 77 and Grover Cleveland High School but didn't know what he wanted to do. He planned to work at the Tonawanda Chevrolet plant. But a family friend was a fortune teller, and she predicted a different path. "I don't see you as a factory worker. You're a hairdresser," she told him.

Leone went to hairdressing school and worked at a couple of salons before he was sent to Vietnam.

In recent years, Leone wrote about his experiences in the 1st Cavalry Division for the Buffalo Rocket, a weekly newspaper. In one essay, Leone described arriving in hot, sticky Cam Ranh Bay, wearing stiff fatigues, surrounded by weary combat veterans. "You looked like a rookie, felt like a rookie and frightened like a rookie," he wrote.

The Army trained Leone as a cook, but in Vietnam he also drove around a colonel, carried a rifle, served as a helicopter door gunner, performed underground searches as a "tunnel rat" and ferried messages during firefights, according to Leone. He said he almost blew up the mess hall during his first shift as a cook, and he nearly killed his colonel after driving their Jeep off a ravine.

In another essay, he described driving on a rugged path before noticing an "uncomfortably close" platoon of Viet Cong soldiers hiking up the mountain below him. He said he grabbed his rifle, ran into the jungle, crouched down and prepared to confront them.

"There was no fear. I was reacting and numb at the same time," Leone wrote.

A helicopter gunship opened up on the enemy and obliterated them. It was one of 27 firefights Leone said he was in, and he was never wounded.

Leone was discharged after 20 months and returned home in late 1969. He said he was exposed to Agent Orange, leaving painful blisters on his legs, and he struggled with PTSD.

One night, a siren shook him awake and sent him crashing through the thin door to his bedroom. "I took a long time to adjust to being in the real world," Leone said.

After the war, Leone returned to hair cutting, working for Chez Dino and other Buffalo salons, including his own Inside Edition. He also worked in the 1970s as a spray-painter at a manufacturer, where he was elected union president.

He retired at 62 but he still goes in to Tresses weekly out of habit to socialize and occasionally cut hair.

He and his wife, Pam, have been married 52 years and have four children.

He started the Black Rock River Band, hikes and bikes, paints on canvas, reads tea leaves and cooks peasant food. He also volunteers cutting hair for seniors.

"I do so many things I can't even count 'em," Leone said.

*****

Russell G. Leone Jr., 75

Hometown: Buffalo’s West Side

Residence: Black Rock

Branch: Army

Rank: E-4 sergeant

War zone: Vietnam

Years of service: 1968-1969

Most prominent honors: Vietnam service medal with bronze service star, Army Commendation Medal, Army Marksmanship Expert badge with rifle tab, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal

Specialty: Cook