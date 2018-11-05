Subscribe Today
Chicago Bears 41, Buffalo Bills 9
Pregame preparations take place for the Salute to Service at New Era Field on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack, sporting a University at Buffalo Bulls sweatshirt, enters New Era Field to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) warms up at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks on the field.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Gary Kajtoch launches a pass in the parking lot before the game with the Bears at New Era Field in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Paul Wzontek, left, and Jackie Falsetti, right, read the paper before the game with the Bears at New Era Field in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fans cheer as an air force plane performs a fly-over before the game with the Bears at New Era Field in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Lesean McCoy looks for running room against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99) celebrates a tackle in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills (2) Nathan Peterman hands the ball to (25) LeSean McCoy in the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) picks up a fumble by Bills tight end Jason Croom (80) and returns it for a touchdown in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills (25) LeSean McCoy is tackled by Chicago Bears (58) Roquan Smith in the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) picks up Buffalo Bills tight end Jason Croom's (80) fumble and returns it for a touchdown in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills (2) Nathan Peterman is brought down by Chicago Bears (59) Danny Trevathan in the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills (82) Logan Thomas leaps over Chicago Bears (37) Bryce Callahan in the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) picks up Buffalo Bills tight end Jason Croom's (80) fumble and returns it for a touchdown.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) picks up Buffalo Bills tight end Jason Croom's (80) fumble and returns it for a touchdown.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Chicago Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson celebrates his fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during second-quarter action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws against the Buffalo Bills during second-quarter action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Chicago Bears receiver Anthony Miller shows Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott that he held onto a ball for a catch during second-quarter action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills lineman Wyatt Teller blocks against the Chicago Bears during second-quarter action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) hurdles over Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan (37) for a first down in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) intercepts the ball for a pick six in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) drops a pass in the end zone while covered by Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Kelvin Benjamin has the ball knocked away by Chicago's Kevin Toliver.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills offensive players look on from the bench against the Chicago Bears during fourth quarter action at New Era Field.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) sacks Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Nathan Peterman walks back to the huddle in the fourth quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 30
Friday, November 9, 2018
The Buffalo Bills host the Chicago Bears at New Era Field on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
