Fox, WGR tell same 'sad' first-half story: Peterman isn't blamed as much as receivers

My game plan for the Buffalo Bills’ 41-9 loss Sunday to the Chicago Bears was a bit unusual.

On a five-hour drive back home from a Philadelphia suburb, the original plan was to listen to and assess the WGR radio team of play-by-play man John Murphy and analyst Mark Kelso for the first half and watch and assess the Fox team of play-by-play man Chris Myers and analyst Daryl Johnston call the second half on television.

However, I called an audible after Murphy unintentionally made me laugh with a gallows humor line directed toward Kelso. I think it came about the time the Bills' offense gave the Bears' defense their second touchdown on the way to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Apparently at a loss for words watching the Bills’ dreadful offensive performance, Murphy said to Kelso: “Help me out here.”

As the half ended, Murphy found the words to describe the Bills performance: “Terrible, awful.”

“It is not pretty,” replied Kelso.

After that exchange, I decided to do something no Bills fan willingly would do Sunday: Watch the first half of Fox coverage on my DVR after listening to the first half on WGR.

It is called being a glutton for punishment, which is something all Bills fans have dealt with for decades and are especially dealing with this season.

The goal was to discern if Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman was getting roasted on TV for the first two first-half interceptions or if Johnston was going to agree with the Bills radio team that they weren’t his fault.

Sure enough, Johnston -- and Fox studio host Terry Bradshaw -- agreed with the radio team that they weren’t Peterman’s fault.

Tell that to Twitter. The two Fox guys were much kinder to Peterman than certain members of the local sports media.

But back to assessment of the radio team. Murphy still has a great voice and tries to maintain a positive attitude, which isn’t easy this 2-7 season.

Kelso knows his stuff but he can instantly drive you crazy. He still uses almost all 40 seconds in between plays to tell listeners what they missed on the previous play even if listeners wish he’d concentrate on the bigger picture.

Listening to Kelso makes one want to shout! Please edit yourself. You are not getting paid by the word.

Now on to the Fox team.

Myers is a decent play-by-play man. No more, no less. He gets suitably excited on big plays and asks Johnston appropriate questions.

Johnston is a reliable analyst who gets extra points because he isn’t afraid to criticize players who deserve criticism.

I’m talking about you, Kelvin Benjamin. He was one of Johnston’s primary targets for dropping a difficult touchdown pass and running a poor route on Peterman’s third interception. Johnston didn’t blame Peterman entirely for any of the interceptions, saying the pick on the pass intended for Benjamin was “a combination” of route and pass.

Unlike the great majority of Bills fans, Johnston apparently hasn’t given up on Peterman. At one point in the first half, he said of Peterman, “I don’t think you really know what is there.”

I could almost hear half of the viewers at home saying “there is no there there.” Perhaps Peterman just has to go somewhere else to find out if he belongs in the league.

At the start of the second half, Johnston did get on Peterman’s case for failing to throw a 37-yard Hail Mary pass at the end of the first half and instead foolishly choosing to run for the end zone.

Johnston said he was “frustrated” by that decision because it suggested the quarterback “is thinking what the response is outside the building” if he threw the pass and it led to a third first-half interception.

That is a fair assessment, but who can blame Peterman after all the grief he has gotten?

The funny thing is the failure to throw the Hail Mary probably will led to more talk-show vitriol than if Peterman had actually thrown the ball and it was intercepted.

In other words, Peterman was in a lose-lose situation.

Now on to more highs and lows of the Fox telecast.

The Suspense Was Killing Bills Fans: At the start of the second half as the Bills were on a drive that could have resulted in their first touchdown in three games, Johnston asked, “is this streak going” to end? “Are we finally going to get that touchdown?” Those questions define the Bills season.

They Could Have Outscored the Sabres: Peterman eventually scored on a one-yard run and the Bills were about to kick an extra point to get to 10 when the Bears committed a penalty that led Bills Coach Sean McDermott to go for two points. Peterman’s pass intended for Terrelle Pryor failed, leaving the Bills with nine points a day after the Sabres scored nine goals against Ottawa.

Late Analysis: Myers noted the Bills passed up a 55-yard field goal try at the end of the first half before Peterman’s foolish run, but he didn’t ask Johnston his opinion of the decision.

When the Bills kicked a second-half field goal to go down 28-3, those three points at the end of the first half looked to be potentially important enough to put the Bills down by “only” three touchdowns. OK, I’m kidding. The Bills probably won’t score 42 points until after Christmas at this rate. The decision didn’t matter.

After Further Review: Johnston originally thought there should have been a pass interference call against the Bears on the pick six that resulted when Bills receiver Zay Jones batted the ball in the air after being hit before the Peterman pass came to him. But Fox referee expert Dean Blandino explained that it was a legal play because the hit came within one-yard of the line of scrimmage.

Statistic Shortage: Fox didn’t emphasize many individual or team statistics. Who knew Peterman threw 49 passes or that the Bills offense had more total offense than the Bears offense until after the game was over? However, Fox repeatedly showed statistics of out-of-town games, including the four interceptions that New York Jets rookie Sam Darnold threw in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Peterman’s Biggest Miss: Johnston noted that Peterman missed LeSean McCoy for what would have been a sure touchdown pass early in the third quarter.

A Sack Sandwich: When four Bears were in on a sack of Peterman, Johnston noted that he has seen a half sack but never a quarter sack. “Where is the protection? These are simple pass protections that should be able to be executed at this stage of the season.” Earlier, he praised the Bills offensive line.

Head-shaking Moment: Murphy wasn’t being a homer when he suggested a penalty should have been called for a head shot on Peterman. Johnston said the same thing on Fox.

Margin of Error: Johnston frequently noted the Bills had no margin of error with their current offensive situation, with an unnecessary roughness call on Bills tight end Logan Thomas for hitting the Bears’ Tarik Cohen out of bounds on a punt return getting the analyst most animated. WGR’s team had a similar take.

Separation Anxiety: When a Bill was called for holding, Johnston said he held “quite a few times” in his playing career but the smart thing to do is not to let the referees see it when the guy you are holding is separating from you.

Free Advertisement: After the Fox cameras caught former University at Buffalo star Khalil Mack eating on the Bears sideline, Johnston cracked: “I think there is going to be a run on Rice Krispies.”

A Find Line: The line of the day came from Myers late in the game: “Interceptions somehow find Nathan Peterman.” It might help if the Bills found some better wide receivers.

Toughest Commentary: After the Bears’ Aaron Lynch was penalized for doing something inappropriate after a sack, Johnston called it “classless.”

Am I Hearing Something? I thought I heard a chant at New Era Field of “We want (Matt) Barkley,” the Bills new backup. If so, Fox never addressed it. Barkley’s family probably wasn’t involved because family members want him to stay in one piece.

Help! When the Bills got a charitable call, Johnston said: “Everybody needs a little help on a tough day, Chris.”

The End of the Drought: Slightly before Peterman scored the Bills touchdown, Johnston said of the Bears defense: “You don’t want to be the defense that had the streak broken.”

Rubbing It In: Myers raised the issue of whether the Bears were rubbing it in by throwing deep passes late in the fourth quarter with a 25-point lead. Then he implied it was fair play because the Bills had just tried an onside kick. Sorry, it was false equivalency. It was rubbing it in. But a professional football team’s answer should be to stop it.

Doubletalk: At game’s end, Johnston brought up Myers’ statement that the Bills' turnovers were really takeaways by the Bears.

Crickets: After the Bears’ first defensive touchdown gave them a 14-0 lead, Myers said of the crowd, “It’s crickets in Buffalo.” But you could still hear Mack’s Rice Krispies.

Science Lesson: After studio analyst Tony Gonzalez said at halftime is a “sad year” for the Bills, his studio teammate Michael Strahan tried to provide Bills fans some optimism. “Everything that goes down comes back up,” said Strahan. “They’ll rise at one point.” Bills fans have been telling their children that for decades.

