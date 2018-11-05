Four-time shooting victim accused of firing bullet that struck church
Willie McTyere of Niagara Falls, a four-time shooting victim who also served a state prison sentence for shooting a man, pleaded not guilty Monday to an indictment accusing him of firing a handgun May 24.
The case involves a bullet that struck St. George's Cathedral, an independent Anglican church at 19th and Falls streets in Niagara Falls.
McTyere, 36, of Woodlawn Avenue, faces charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said she doesn't know who the bullet was intended for.
McTyere served most of a seven-year sentence for shooting a man in 1998. He was shot in the abdomen in 2005 and was shot twice in the head and once in the shoulder in separate incidents in 2010.
