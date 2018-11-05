Editorial: It's easy to vote Tuesday. Please do it.

It’s Election Day in America. You know what to do.

Western New Yorkers Tuesday will help to choose leaders at local, state and federal levels of government. Generally speaking, they can expect to cast their ballots with efficiency. It’s not that way everywhere.

In other states, voters encounter barriers whose only real purpose is to discourage them from exercising their franchise. Indeed, voting, itself, is becoming a partisan issue. Largely by party affiliation, Americans Tuesday differ over the value of maximizing turnout. That’s shocking.

For example, Democrats and Republicans take different views of how easy to make voting, whether voters are being denied the ballot or if – despite clear evidence to the contrary – ineligible voters are affecting outcomes.

Many factors influence the likelihood of voting, beginning with the drawing of district lines and including polling hours, the number of polling places and even the design of the ballot. They vary widely, sometimes with malice aforethought.

In some states, governments have erected unwise and even illegal barriers to voting. And among some constituencies, voting is seen as less urgent.

“Parties do what it takes to win,” Bernard Fraga, a political scientist from Indiana University told The New York Times. For example, he observed, if young people voted at higher rates, politicians would cater to them.

The same goes for ethnicity. “If Latino turnout in Texas was as high as white turnout in Texas, I think the campaign strategies of both Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke would be quite different,” said Fraga.

Yet the ACLU of Texas notes that three federal courts have found that the state’s voter identification laws disproportionately burdened voters of color, in violation of the Voting Rights Act. That’s a cyclone of disruption: If Hispanic voters are already unlikely to vote, policies to discourage them can only cement the sense that it’s a vain exercise. That alters the currents of government.

So, instead of pitching policies – conservative, liberal or otherwise – to appeal to such voters, parties can choose to discount, and even to discourage, those citizens. It’s self-defeating – for constituencies and for the country.

If voter turnout is manipulated in Texas – or any other state – that influences representation and, with it, government policies. Consider: Might the 2017 tax reform bill, which limited the deductibility of state and local taxes, have taken different shape if more people around the country had voted in previous elections? Plainly, we don’t know the answer, but because ease of voting has become a partisan issue, the question is unavoidable.

Yes, New York can – and should – do better. Until recently, its redistricting laws were wholly political. That has changed at least somewhat, but voters won’t know how much until after the 2020 census.

Still, the state lacks online or same-day registration and unlike other states – Texas among them – it doesn’t allow for early voting. Its practice of fusion voting distorts outcomes. Together, such policies nourish political corruption in New York.

But at least New Yorkers can cast their ballots Tuesday without interference. Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you don’t know where to vote, you can find your polling place here.

Please vote. Don’t forfeit your power.

