Editorial: Douglas Turner, newsman

It was a career that spanned more than 60 years and which continued until August, when Douglas Turner submitted what turned out to be his final column. A few weeks later this lifelong newsman calmly announced that he was entering hospice care. If he was frightened at what the coming weeks would bring, he offered no clue.

That was our colleague. Anyone who tried to intimidate him soon found it was a fool’s errand. He understood the journalist’s need to write facing his readers – not his sources, not the powerful, not those who thought they could bully him into silence.

That’s the Doug Turner who began as a reporter for the old Buffalo Courier-Express in 1957 and who, at the age of 86, died on Sunday. In between, he was our then-competitor’s executive editor and its Washington bureau chief, an assignment he later took on for this newspaper. Since 2007, when he retired – in theory, if not in fact – he has been a regular columnist appearing on Mondays to the right of this space.

Mondays have seemed a little emptier, a little less vibrant, since his last column ran on Aug. 6.

Turner’s opinions were anything but predictable. He could criticize Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., or cut into President Trump. What he didn’t like – couldn’t abide – was lack of intellectual rigor. In addition to everything else, Doug Turner was razor smart.

Turner showed how to the job, even under the pressure of shrinking staffs and ever-harsher criticisms that sometimes threaten violence. None of it ever stopped him. Only illness did, and that took a while.

Anyone who wants to honor Turner’s devotion to his work can do that today. The headline over his final column: “For the country’s sake, vote in November.”