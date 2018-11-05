Dolac earns weekly football nod, plus the Week 10 honor roll

Shaun Dolac of West Seneca East has been selected as the Buffalo News Football Player of the Week for Week 10.

Dolac scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead one with 2 minutes, 29 seconds left, rushed for a game-high 135 yards and made 20 tackles on defense to lead the Trojans to their first Section VI Class A title since 1981 with a 20-13 win over defending state champion West Seneca West.

The Buffalo News Player of the Week is selected off the list of that week’s Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports top performers.

The other Connolly Cup/ADPRO Week 10 top performers are Keshone Beal (Cheektowaga), Cam Barmore (Clymer/Sherman/Panama), Xzavier Janczylik (St. Francis), Ethan Jurkowski (Lancaster), Zach Ransbury (Cleveland Hill), Cole Snyder (Southwestern), Mitch Thiel (Bishop Timon-St. Jude) and Aaron Wahler (Cleveland Hill).

Honor roll

The Jim Kelly Underclassmen of the Week are junior running back Xzavier Janczylik of St Francis for offense and junior defensive back Ethan Jurkowski of Lancaster for defense.

Here are this week’s Character Athletes of the Week from the Section VI football finals, as sponsored by Cross Training Athletics, Intense Milk, Anthony Baldi and Associates. The honorees, who are selected for setting positive examples in speech conduct, love, faith and integrity of the game, are Semaj Clemons (Bennett), Tobias Gayle (Cheektowaga), Curtis Krajewski (Cleveland Hill), Chance Meeder (CSP), Shawn Davis (Lancaster), D.J. Brown (Maple Grove), Nick Rinker (Pioneer), Chris Quinn (Southwestern), Nick Hamme (West Seneca East) and Kyle Haettich (West Seneca West).

Note: The final Buffalo News large and small schools football polls for the season will be published following the completion of the postseason for area teams.