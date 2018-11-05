WNY's first widespread lake-effect snows could come this weekend

The November calendar indicates an early lake-effect snowstorm could happen at any time if the atmospheric conditions ripen just right.

Forecasters say that might be possible across the Great Lakes at the end of this week.

The #GreatLakes stand poised for a significant lake-effect #snow outbreak this upcoming weekend. With all of that #cold air in place and westerly flow, it could be a biggy!! #WinterIsComing pic.twitter.com/SLzg1uzpS5 — Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) November 4, 2018

Upstate New York native Tom Niziol is the winter weather expert at the Weather Channel and the former meteorologist-in-charge at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service.

Details remain mostly sketchy, as of today, because forecasters are still projecting weather that's several days out and temperatures are expected to play a major role in the development of lake-effect precipitation across the Buffalo Niagara region.

But weather service forecasters in Buffalo are also preparing for the potential for wintry weather.

In its forecast discussion late Sunday, the weather service acknowledged there could be snowfall due to a storm system and upper-level pool of cold air that is expected to approach and cross Western New York late Thursday into Friday.

"Precipitation may begin as some non-accumulating wet snow across the higher terrain Thursday night, but it will change over to rain during the day on Friday," the weather service said. "Following the passage of this system there remains high confidence that much colder air will build into the region next weekend."

Forecasters pointed out that there is consensus in weather models that the temperatures at about 5,000 feet, a critical altitude when considering the development of lake-effect precipitation, should be "plenty cold enough to support lake-effect snows."

The weather service said "subtle differences in wind direction" and shortwave troughs crossing the region "will determine when and where lake-effect snows develop."

It added: "At this early juncture, the bulk of any lake-effect appears most likely across the traditional snow belts east of the lakes given a predominantly westerly flow."

Forecasters project daytime highs next weekend will only be in the mid- to upper 30s.

On average, Buffalo records its first measurable snowfall of 0.1 inch on Nov. 8 and its first inch on Nov. 18, weather service records show.

Technically, Buffalo has already recorded 0.1 inch in an Oct. 20 storm that dropped graupel over the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, waterspouts on Lake Erie and a small tornado in West Seneca.

In the meantime, expect a couple of days of unseasonably warm conditions.

Showers are also forecast overnight Monday into Tuesday. Overnight lows won't drop out of the upper 40s and daytime highs should make it into the 60s across the region on Election Day, the weather service said.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, and there could be gusty southwest winds over 40 mph.