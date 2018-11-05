Colleges: Bona at Niagara opens women's hoops season tonight

St. Bonaventure and Niagara women's basketball teams waste little time getting down to serious business. The Bonnies will visit the Gallagher Center in Lewiston tonight at 7 p.m. in the regular season opener for each.

It's not a conference game, but any battle between two of the Western New York Big 4 teams carries a extra weight and recalls the days when Bona and Niagara were fierce rivals in the old Little Three.

Both teams are looking to improve over losing seasons in 2017-18. The Bonnies have four letter winners back from their 8-22 team including WNY product Mckenna Maycock (Randolph), who averaged 11.6 points and 6.2 rebounds last season.

Niagara was 13-18 overall last season has eight letter winners back and looks for reinforcement from a recruiting class which includes players from winning high school teams. The returnees include junior Jai Moore average 10.2 points and scored in double figures in 18 games.

The Bonnies lead the all-time series with the Purple Eagles, 37-24. St. Bonaventure has won nine of the last 10 matchups with Niagara, but is only 11-19 against Niagara in true road games.