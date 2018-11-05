Coats For Kids giveaway sets a record

On Saturday, Colvin Cleaners' 23rd annual Coats For Kids set its one-day distribution record by giving away nearly 6,500 coats, gloves, scarves and hats at Kenmore Knights of Columbus.

The give-away will resume from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Lake Erie Italian Club, 3200 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.

Colvin Cleaners has collected, cleaned, sorted and distributed more than 80,000 coats over the years.

Colvin Cleaners owner Paul Billoni requests donations of used or new winter coats, jackets, gloves, hats and scarves for toddlers to young adults to help families stay warm through the winter.

For a complete listing of donation locations, visit www.colvincleaners.com.