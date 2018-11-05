Charles Ewing Hamlen, 75, Nichols School teacher became manager of classical artists

July 9, 1943 – Aug. 1, 2018

While Charles Ewing Hamlen taught French at Nichols School from 1969 to 1977, he was laying the groundwork for his future career as a manager for some of the leading artists in classical music.

At Nichols, he founded and performed in the Nichols Piano Quartet. During his summers, he was a piano and chamber music instructor at Kinhaven Music School in Weston, Vt., and started a chamber music series.

He also was piano accompanist for mezzo-soprano Hilda Harris.

He moved to New York City in 1977 to become an artist manager, founded a small firm with Edna Landau and struggled to assemble a roster of musicians.

One of his discoveries was violin virtuoso Joshua Bell, whom he signed shortly after Bell made his debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the age of 14.

Mr. Hamlen died Aug. 1 in his home in Manhattan after a struggle with leukemia. He was 75.

Renee Fleming and Emmanuel Ax are among the artists who will perform at a memorial concert in his honor at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, in the Concert Hall in the New York Society for Ethical Culture in Manhattan.

Born in Schenectady, the youngest of four children, he studied piano and cello as a child. A 1965 graduate of Harvard College, he majored in French language and literature.

His stature as a manager grew dramatically after his firm was acquired in 1984 by International Management Group, a sports agency. The firm became IMG Artists, opened offices around the world and competed with the leading artist management agencies.

Its roster grew to include such luminaries as violinist Itzhak Perlman, flutist James Galway and pianist Andre Watts.

The AIDS epidemic, which claimed the life of his partner, Carlos Flor, in 1988, prompted him to turn his talents in another direction. In 1993, he left IMG and founded Classical Action: Performing Arts Against AIDS.

“I remember grappling with the possibility of changing my life and taking this on,” he told the New York Times. “One moment you think, What a great thing; the next you think, You are out of your mind.”

Classical Action proved to be enormously successful. Its star-studded classical music concerts raised millions of dollars for those battling HIV/AIDS, providing access to life-saving medications, health care, counseling, nutritious meals and emergency financial assistance to men, women and children across the country.

He returned to IMG as chairman in 2009 to guide the firm through a leadership crisis and stayed for three years.

More recently, he was artistic adviser to the Orchestra of St. Luke’s in New York.

Survivors include two sisters, Ann Goldsmith, a Buffalo poet, and Katharine Reed; and several nieces and nephews.