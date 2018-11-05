Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Eichel-Pominville-Skinner, the best line in hockey?

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for a decade and is currently part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Travis was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Sabres for The Buffalo News this season. Follow Travis on Twitter: @travisyost.

In his 15th professional season, Jason Pominville is having a renaissance in Buffalo.

Through 15 games this season, Pominville has eight goals and six assists. That type of scoring performance puts him even with names such as Nashville’s Filip Forsberg and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, and ahead of players such as Vegas’ Jonathan Marchessault and last season’s Most Valuable Player, New Jersey’s Taylor Hall.

What’s going on with Pominville? It’s pretty simple. Buffalo was in need of a third credible scoring threat to arm its top line – a top line that already had scoring capabilities between Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner. The trio formed early in the season, and now there are questions as to whether Buffalo has the hottest line in hockey. This question only heightened after Buffalo’s 9-2 victory against Ottawa on Saturday.

You know things are going well when you can seriously entertain that sort of question. Think about last season for a moment. Having the league’s most terrifying top line tends to be collinear with having a playoff quality team. After all, if your top line is playing roughly 30 percent of the game at even strength and are mercilessly outscoring their opposition all season, your team is going to see hugely favorable goal differentials and, correspondingly, wins added to the standings.

For a point of reference here, consider some of the league’s most dangerous lines in 2017-18. These were 10 of the most leveraged lines in the league last season and all of them saw huge shot and goal advantages while on the ice. Eight of these lines also played for playoff teams, with the only exceptions being the Nyquist line in Detroit and the Seguin line in Dallas. (Lines via Corsica):

Common theme here? When these lines were together, they owned the puck territorially and routinely turned shots into scoring chances and scoring chances into goals. It’s also noteworthy to see just how critical some of these lines were in terms of getting their teams into the postseason. The Matthews line, for example, didn’t have as much pressure – the Leafs were still getting 51 percent of the goals with them off the ice, which almost guarantees a playoff appearance. But other lines (look at the Marchessault line in Vegas, or the Giroux line in Philadelphia) had to carry tremendous workload to get their teams into a position to succeed.

So how is the Eichel line shaking out this season, and how does it compare to some of the best lines around the league? Is it truly holding the top spot through fifteen games?

Let’s look at the same shot and goal measures. (Table sorted by Goal%)

So it’s only been a 100 minutes but the numbers likely match your eye test – the Eichel line is just pummeling everyone right now. In 100 minutes, the Eichel line is getting more than 60 percent of the shots and 80 percent of the goals. From a shot perspective, only three lines (Williams et al. in Carolina; Gallagher et al. in Montreal; and Svechnikov et al. in Carolina) have had a better territorial advantage year to date. From a goal perspective, only two lines (Lee et al. in New York, and Teravainen et alia in Carolina) have had a higher percentage of goals in their favor.

One thing I think that’s interesting is that the MacKinnon line in Colorado has generated all the early season buzz. Understandably so. They have scored 14 goals at 5-on-5 together, which is the highest total of any line in the league. But in a 100 less minutes, the Eichel line already has 12 goals. (It’s worth noting that Colorado has done some substantial damage on the power play, which is unaccounted for here.)

It’s probably still early to crown any trio the best line in hockey, but I think it’s very fair to say based on early season performance, the Eichel line is definitely in the top tier. If they can sustain this degree of success? They’ll not only win those honors, but will likely be the primary reason why the Sabres play a game 83 for the first time in eight years.