Buffalo radio stations Mix 96, Star 102.5 charge into Christmas music

At least they waited until after Halloween.

Buffalo radio stations Mix 96.1 FM and Star 102.5 FM have started playing Christmas music exclusively on the same day, the morning of Nov. 5.

From competing parent companies - Mix is a Townsquare Media station, while Star is run by Entercom Communications - the two stations with similar audiences are already jousting for holiday listeners.

Star 102.5's Facebook page has posted twice today, writing, "For the 18th consecutive year Star 102.5 is Buffalo's First And Original Christmas Station! Nobody's done it longer than us!"

On the other hand, Mix 96 circulated a press release announcing it had moved up its holiday programming to 5:30 a.m. Nov. 5., with Christmas music to be played exclusively through Dec. 25. Mix's angle? It was the first station to begin playing Christmas music in 2018.

In 2017, the Townsquare station ran a bracket to determine Buffalo's favorite Christmas song, with Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" taking the cake (yule log?).

See Star's Christmas playlist so far here, and then check out Mix's here.

