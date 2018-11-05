Share this article

Buffalo man sentenced on drug possession guilty plea

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to drug possession was sentenced Monday to a determinate six years in prison, followed by three years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Kenneth Jefferson, 24, was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns as a prior violent felony offender.

On Feb. 6, narcotics officers from Amherst Police raided a Maple Road motel room, where they recovered from inside a television stand 136 bags of fentanyl packaged to sell. Jefferson, who was found asleep in bed, admitted to owning the drugs and confirmed the motel room had been rented in his name, prosecutors said.

In August, Jefferson pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jefferson also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance stemming from a traffic stop on Oct. 8, 2017, in the Town of Aurora. He received a determinate sentence of 3 1/2 years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision on that guilty plea.

