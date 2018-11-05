BRUYERE, Bruce A.

BRUYERE - Bruce A. Akron, on November 2, 2018. Beloved Husband of Marsha Bruyere; loving father of Scott (Mary) Bruyere, Daryl Bruyere, Brian (Peggy) Bruyere, Jeffrey (Emily) Bruyere and Kristen (Jason) Reitmeier; cherished grandfather of 12: Austin, Cody, Cheyenne, Tanner, Dawson, Travis, Gracie, Hunter, Alaina, Lilly, Emily, and Ashlynn; dear brother of Joyce Lynch and Diane Szpak.

Friends and relatives may call from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron where a Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Visit www.rossakron.com.