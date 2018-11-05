[BN] Blitz newsletter: The Nathan Peterman Experience goes predictably bad in Bills' latest blowout loss

Look, Nathan Peterman is a genuinely good person. Bills fans may despise the guy, but it isn't personal. He's just not an NFL-caliber quarterback.

Peterman threw for 189 yards and no touchdowns Sunday to go along with three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. The Bills lost to the Bears, 41-9. All of it was wildly predictable, which is the most frustrating part of all.

"If you haven’t already been poring through information on 2019 NFL draft prospects, now would be a good time," Vic Carucci wrote after the Bills fell to 2-7.

Peterman completed 31 of 49 passes, which sounds impressive, until remembering it was only for 189 yards. No player in NFL history has ever completed 30 or more passes for fewer yards. Peterman has thrown as many touchdowns to teammates in his career (three) as opponents (three pick-sixes). But most amazingly of all, his three-interception game actually lowered his career interception percentage, from 11.1 to 9.2.

None of this is shocking anymore. Peterman didn't get a ton of help from his receivers, but we know what he is. Has a team ever felt worse about turning to its chosen opening-day starter? Peterman finished a game that he started for the first time in his career, so there's that, but his offense was outscored by the Sabres this weekend, 10-9. How he remains on the roster can only be explained by the Bills' complete lack of foresight to bring in a more capable backup.

And yet... Here's a line from Jason Wolf: "This might have been the best performance of Nathan Peterman’s career."

How bad is it? So bad that EJ Manuel wants to know how he doesn't have a job in this league.

Bills' touchdown drought ends at 38 possessions: Peterman ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown, which at least ended the Bills' touchdown-less skid at 38 possessions. It was the first touchdown they had scored on a drive that began in their own territory in 25 quarters.

Bears' Zach Miller shares bond with UB runner: Allie Mazur, a former track star, has bonded with Miller over their leg injuries. Both athletes nearly lost a limb and had to wear a special device called an external fixator.

If you missed anything: Catch up with the quarter-by-quarter report and the plays that shaped the game.

Report Card: Would you believe that the Bills' running game graded worse than the passing game?

Jay Skurski's Observations: LeSean McCoy was silent on and off the field Sunday, Skurski wrote. McCoy posted online last week that his son cussed him out after rushing for 13 yards on 12 carries; wonder what was said this week after he gained 10 yards on 10 runs.

Terrelle Pryor makes Bills debut: The Bills' new receiver had two catches for 17 yards.

Khalil Mack sports UB gear on arrival to New Era Field: Oh yeah, and the Bears didn't even need Khalil Mack to embarrass the Bills this bad. Everything is fine.

Next: The Bills visit the Jets next week before heading to the bye week.

