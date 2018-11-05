BINIEWSKI, Frank M.

BINIEWSKI - Frank M. Of Hamburg, NY, November 3, 2018. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Plonka) Biniewski; loving father of Pauline (Michael) Goulding, Diane (William) Christensen and the late Frank (Marcelita) Biniewski; cherished grandpa of David (Alex) Leyh, Sarah Leyh, Matthew Leyh, Thomas Leyh, Michelle (Dustin) Brown, and Adrian Biniewski; adored great-grandpa of Owen Brysinski and Ava and Brynn Leyh and Cooper Brown; predeceased by two sisters and one brother. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10:45 am. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Biniewski was a WW II Army Veteran and a life member of the VFW Hamburg Township Post #1419. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post #1419 Honor Guard. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com