Bills injury updates on Josh Allen, Chris Ivory, Tremaine Edmunds

Buffalo Bills running back Chris Ivory has a sprained shoulder and is listed as day to day.

Ivory was taken to the hospital Sunday night and was cleared and released, coach Sean McDermott said. McDermott said the hospital visit was unrelated to the shoulder injury.

"Overall, we just wanted to make sure that what we saw from a medical standpoint (was the case) and there was nothing else going on additionally behind that internally," McDermott said.

On the quarterback front, Josh Allen continues to progress and threw about 100 balls during Monday morning's walk-through. He had begun throwing over the weekend as part of his rehab.

"I thought he had a good day," McDermott said. "He threw about 100 balls, which is about an average workload for a normal practice. He has progressed well and we’ll continue to evaluate it moving forward.

"I had a chance to spend some time with Josh over last couple of day in particular, working with him and his development. It's never easy for a young player to miss valuable reps. But it's also nice to be able to sit back and get some perspective. That's a glass half-full in terms of his development."

McDermott has not ruled out Allen from starting against the Jets on Sunday. Derek Anderson remains in the concussion protocol. If Allen cannot play and Anderson is cleared, Anderson will be the starter. If neither is available, the plan is for Nathan Peterman to make his second consecutive start.

With a bye week upcoming after the Jets game, the Bills could get Allen some additional time before he returns.

“We’re aware of that. We know the value of that,” McDermott said. “I’m going to depend on our doctors to give us the full evaluation as to where he is and what the risks might be in terms of him playing. We’re going to make sure he’s healthy before we send him out there.”

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also remains in the concussion protocol.

Tight end Charles Clay, who left Sunday's game against the Bears with an injury, is listed as week to week as is defensive lineman Trent Murphy.