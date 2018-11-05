Bills-Bears Video Review: Offensive line had a long day at office

The matchup with the Chicago Bears was every bit as tough as advertised for the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line.

It was a rough outing for all five of the Bills’ starting linemen in the 41-9 loss Sunday.

Chicago entered the game No. 3 in the NFL in run defense, boasting two monsters up the middle in unheralded superstar defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and emerging rookie speedster Roquan Smith at linebacker. Both were too much for the Bills to handle. Smith made 13 tackles and was all over the field. Hicks dominated far more than his three total tackles showed.

The bad-news summary for the Bills’ front five:

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was partly responsible for two sacks, missing a cut block on one and getting caught off balance and leaning on another. He fell down on a no-gain run, gave up two other hurries and had two penalties.

Left guard Vlad Ducasse had a bad start, getting beaten on blocks on four run-stuffs in the first half, whiffing on a pass block and giving up another hurry. He was subbed out for six snaps.

Right guard John Miller had the toughest matchup, against Hicks, and gave up two hurries and a holding penalty to the Bears star. Miller was subbed out on 11 snaps in favor of Wyatt Teller.

Right tackle Jordan Mills gave way to young Jeremiah Sirles for 24 snaps, although he may have been dinged up for some of those. Mills had a tough time against linebacker Aaron Lynch (Khalil Mack’s replacement), had a hold that wiped out a 21-yard run and gave up two other hurries.

Center Russell Bodine had a tough time getting to Smith and Danny Trevathan on the second level on several blocks and was partly responsible for a sack.

Bills running backs managed 18 carries for 52 yards – 2.8 a carry.

When offensive line, quarterback and receiver are a team’s three worst position groups, the offense is doomed. It’s a hot debate to decide which of those three groups has played worse this season.

Here are the position-by-position grades for the Bills against the Bears, based on video review and on a scale of 1 to 5:

Offensive line (0.5): Sirles played 27 snaps, Teller played 17. They may be seeing more going forward.

Quarterback (0.5): You saw the game. We don’t need to review all the details. The INT-for-a-TD on the Zay Jones slant was a bit of bad luck. But Peterman was a tad off on the pickoffs. On the one Terrelle Pryor bobbled, a blitzing Smith was in the QB’s face, but a hair quicker anticipation would have helped. It didn't help that Peterman was throwing a 15-yard in-cut to a guy he worked with for three days. Peterman missed McCoy for a TD on a wheel route. The Bears rushed three. He had time. Late in the second quarter, the TV broadcast showed Sean McDermott telling Peterman to “breathe.”

Running back (1.5): LeSean McCoy had 10 yards on 10 carries. That makes him 24 for 24 yards the last three games. It was not a case of him dancing too much vs. the Bears. He had nowhere to go. It’s harder to get him outside because the line is not as athletic as last year. And the bigger problem: The defense can disrespect the pass game.

Receivers (0.5): Kelvin Benjamin isn’t making high-level plays. He didn’t get separation and couldn’t hang onto a third-down hitch pass early in the third quarter. Call it a drop. He rounded off his in-cut and didn’t get any separation on the Kyle Fuller interception late in the third quarter. It’s amazing Pryor was able to play 75 snaps on offense with just three days of practice. That shows how desperate the Bills are at receiver. Tight end Logan Thomas had a bad day. He made the uncalled-for special teams penalty that led to the first TD. He had a bad time blocking on the edge.

Defensive line (3.0): Shaq Lawson played a standout game. He had five positive run-defense plays in the first three series. He stayed home vs. the read option. He attacked the bootleg. He made seven tackles. The Bills got gashed for an 18-yard TD run, but Jordan Howard was held to 3.4 yards a carry. Harrison Phillips had four good run stuffs.

Linebackers (2.5): Julian Stanford played all 51 snaps and did fine in place of Tremaine Edmunds. Matt Milano was solid. He got blocked on the TD run but drew a hold and had a 4-yard tackle for loss.

Defensive backs (2.5): With the Chicago defense doing all the work, Mitch Trubisky only threw 20 times. Phillip Gaines was beaten for penalties of 47 and 43 yards. They were correct calls. He has filled in OK since the Vontae Davis exit but he’s a downgrade from E.J. Gaines, last year’s starter.

Special teams (1.5): Colton Schmidt had a rough debut. Tarik Cohen made a sensational punt return for 36 yards.