Bad game, nice day combine for lowest-rated Bills telecast in several years

The Buffalo Bills’ 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears was the lowest-rated Bills game this season and one of the lowest rated in several years.

Sunday’s rout on a beautiful Sunday afternoon had a 28.1 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.

It is hard to say what contributed more to the low rating – the weather or the Bills' dreary performance.

Before Sunday, the lowest-rated regular season game this season was a 32.3 for the Bills’ embarrassing 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

In the past five seasons, the only Bills regular season game with a lower rating was the Bills' 27-6 loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 8 , 2013, when EJ Manuel was the Bills quarterback. That game had a 27.1 rating.

Bills games typically get ratings varying from the low 30s to the low 40s, depending on the opponent and how well the team is doing.

As low as Sunday's rating was, the Bills game will still be the highest-rated TV program of the week by far.

email: apergament@buffnews.com