My View: Art intersects life at the Albright-Knox

By Maureen Ann Milligan

The jewel in the crown of the Queen City is the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. While volunteering as a docent for seven years, after the tours I’d walk the gallery and ask myself, “How can I work here?” Once I completely retired from health care, a former acquaintance in health care encouraged me to become a security guard. She had done the same after retiring and loved it.

On the job six months now, the magic continues. When I walk into the gallery all the labels, hats and coats of many colors fall off me completely. It is an oasis of creativity; an atmosphere of synergy, a safe harbor, plus stimulation for thought, feeling, conversation and remembrance.

The people whose presence grace the galleries during the shifts I work bring with them their stories and impressions about the art, and the newly opened exhibition “We The People”:

• A lady that immigrated from Russia through tears shared with me that Dan Halter’s "Rifugiato Mappa del Mondo (Refuge Map of the World)" made her stop and she knew immediately that it was made from the large bags refugees use to pack all the personal belongings they could carry, just like she did 25 years ago when she left Russia for the United States. She continued telling the story of seeing people with these very oversized bags on the street, leaving, and as many personal possessions as possible stuffed into these bags. She added it turned out well for her.

• Rambunctious children become delighted while “playing” Yaacov Agam’s "Loud Tactile Painting."

• Preadolescent boys, so obviously working on a bored affect for being dragged to an art gallery, make eye contact with the story of Danh Vo’s family’s trek first as boat people after the fall of Saigon, settling in Denmark, being educated in Berlin and now living in Los Angeles; Vo’s “We The People” huge copper draped section from a 1:1 ratio replica of the Statue of Liberty takes on interest. When I extend my right arm out as if I’m holding Lady Liberty’s torch, then place my left hand on my shoulder, saying this is where our piece fits, their eyes sparkle as their imaginations get it: Lady Liberty’s extended right arm out from under this drape. The bonus? Minutes later I overhear one boy explaining the sculpture to his dad.

This jewel of an art gallery attracts people from around the world. When I detect an accent as I speak with a guest, I’m in no way shy asking, “Where are you from?”

Australia, the Netherlands, France, Israel, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Russia, Iceland, Denmark, Canada, Guatemala, Ecuador, Puerto Rico ... and from around the states.

The broken marble in the 1905 building is a concern of almost every man that visits the gallery. When walking on the fractured marble, it makes a distinctive sound. Faces sometimes look concerned, and I’m quick to reassure, “It’s OK, we broke it!”

In the sculpture court in the 1905 building, in Subodh Gupta’s work titled “This Is Not a Fountain,” the running water attracts the guests into the sculpture court, then the visual. No spoiler here, but observing those who pause and look, no one can keep from smiling, even laughing. The energy in the sculpture court is positive, playful and relaxing. Many guests walk up to me and comment, “This is wonderful!”

The Albright-Knox is, hands down, the jewel in the crown of our Queen City. I hope to meet you there soon.

Maureen Ann Milligan, of Getzville, is proud to work in security at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.