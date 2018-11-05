Allegany County farm to get state jobs tax credits for expansion

An Allegany County farm that provides "sustainable" and "responsibly cultivated" produce for retail and food-service customers is expanding its operation with five new greenhouses and several specialty crops in exchange for $100,000 in state Excelsior Jobs tax credits for 11 new jobs.

Fulmer Valley Farms in Andover will invest $1.19 million in the expansion, which includes the "controlled-environment" greenhouses as well as a hub and packing facility, and will hire an operations manager, technicians, an information technology specialist, and both packaging and harvesting workers.

Located at 1366 Trappings Brook Road, Fulmer Valley grows micro greens, leafy greens and herbs, and will add other specialty vegetables. Using the greenhouses, it can grow its produce year-round.

"This support will allow us to remain competitive as we continue to increase employment in our rural communities," said Fulmer Valley partner Donna Burns.