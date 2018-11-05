Alden captures Section VI Class B girls volleyball title

Alden coach Amber Breyer told her team to expect five sets.

The Bulldogs needed just four to defeat Olean in the Section VI Class B girls volleyball championship match on Monday at Daemen College, 25-14, 20-25, 27-25 and 27-25.

“Coming into this game, [I told them to] play our game,” Breyer said. “We came in thinking we were gonna play five games off the bat, just because we know that [Olean is] a good team and they’re a sound team with great outside hitters and great middles. We just had to make sure our passing was on point and our serving was on point.”

Alden will play in the state subregional Wednesday at Daemen College against Section III Westhill at 5 p.m. The winner advances to the Far West Regionals on Saturday.

Breyer is in her first year coaching the varsity Bulldogs after moving up from the JV team, and she’s thankful for the group of girls she has worked with this year.

“It’s awesome,” Breyer said. “They’re an amazing team, and the best thing about them is they all are so close, so I’m blessed to have them.”

Part of that closeness comes from having sisters Shelby and Jenna Kersten, who treasure every moment they’re able to play with each other, on the team. Shelby is a senior captain committed to play for Daemen next year; Jenna is a freshman.

“I get to play with my sister for her senior year, and this is the first time we’ve gotten to play with each other, so it’s a dream come true,” said Jenna, who had 29 assists and three aces against Olean.

“I’m really excited to play with my little sister this year,” added Shelby, who finished with 24 kills, five digs and three blocks. “This is my last chance, so I’m glad that I have such a long season with her.”

Other key performers for Alden included Emma Wlostowski with 11 kills, 12 digs and two aces, and Emma Lux with three digs.

While they’re enjoying playing together, the Kerstens know how much hard work it has taken to get to where they are, and Shelby echoed her coach’s advice to always expect five sets.

“I think we should always have that expectation to play five games,” Shelby said. “Olean’s a great team, and I have to give credit to them, but I think we really pulled through and we just put our hearts and souls into this game.”

“We just have to play with energy, even when we get down on ourselves,” Jenna added. “Energy can make a game, and it really pays off.”

Part of that energy is building each other up, and Shelby spoke of the team’s chemistry on and off the court.

“One of our big things is team chemistry,” Shelby said. “We’re not scared to be silly or goofy around each other. We’re a very goofy group of girls.”

“We just gotta make sure that we build each other up, and that’s why every time we end a huddle, we say ‘Together,’ because that’s the only way we’re gonna win a game,” Breyer said. “And that’s what we did. It worked out nicely.”