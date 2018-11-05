3 Buffalo spots to order a take-out barbecue Thanksgiving

Now that the candy corn has been gobbled, it’s time to start talking turkey. If the thought of cooking a Thanksgiving dinner strikes fear into your heart more than any Halloween ever could, here are some local barbecue places that can hook you up with a full dinner.

Be sure to get your orders in as early as possible, because as you know (or maybe you don’t), a turkey isn’t a quick thing to prepare. Deadline for ordering at all three restaurants is Nov. 16.

Here’s what’s cooking:

41 Virginia Place, 887-2971

Owners Bridget and Patrick Ryan have been offering Thanksgiving packages at Fat Bob's for the past five years. “The Feast Package” feeds eight people for $139 and includes a grilled, smoked turkey (14-16 lbs.), gravy, traditional or cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes or mashed yams, collard greens or Cajun corn, and an 8-inch pumpkin pie. If you only need a bird, the “Just The Bird” with gravy costs $89.99.

Bridget Ryan said to call the restaurant or use the contact form online. Choose a package ("The Feast" or "Just the Bird") and they will confirm the order. From there, orders can be picked up (cold) Tuesday evening or any time Wednesday. The food is packaged oven ready for reheating and final baking.

“All orders come with full instructions for reheating as well as oven-ready aluminum pans. We take the hassle out of the prep,” she said. (We are guessing you would have to be a pretty bad cook not to be able to ace this one.)

As a bonus, Fat Bob’s plans to donate five hours of service to the Friends of the Night People for each package sold.

“The packages started as a way to give back to the community in the spirit of Thanksgiving," Ryan said. Originally a donation of canned goods took a discount off the order and we delivered the food to either the City Mission or Friends of Night People, but we are trying to coordinate with the Friends of Night People to have our staff volunteer hours of community service for every package sold.

"We still will also offer a $10 discount if ten canned goods are brought when picking up the package order. We can bring those items with us when volunteer hours happen, or if they can't, be coordinated with another group."

43 Buffalo St., Hamburg; 393-6478

Owner Sean Collins said once again this year they will be selling a smoked turkey dinner. Cost is $150 for a smoked turkey, gravy, “smashed” potatoes, stuffing, corn, carrots, rolls and butter. Collins notes it serves up to 20 people, but we know our own piggy family of a mere 12 would make short work of this meal.

The turkey will be 15-16 pounds. Master’s also offers a turkey with gravy for $70. Master’s uses fresh (not frozen) turkeys. Pick up or delivery is available on the day of Thanksgiving. Delivery is an extra $25, with drop off between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Call or stop in for ordering.

301 Franklin St., 880-1675

Jason Ryan of Dinosaur said the restaurant has been selling Thanksgiving packages since opening four years ago and that the number or orders keeps growing each year.

The Flying Solo package is a pit-roasted turkey and homemade giblet gravy for $84.95. For a full dinner, the Turkey Deluxe serves eight to 12 people. Package includes the turkey, gravy, Cooter’s mama’s cornbread stuffing, whipped sweet potatoes and a choice of two homemade pies (sweet potato pecan, key lime, pumpkin, peanut butter, apple or chocolate ice box). Dinosaur uses organic, free-range, antibiotic-free birds.

The package comes with oven-ready pans and detailed instructions. Pick up is anytime during regular business hours, Nov. 20-21. Quantities are limited.

