ZWOLINSKI, Lorraine A. (Kaminski)

October 31, 2018, age 93, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Sigmund W. Zwolinski; cherished mother of Norma (Roger) Swaim, Sharon (Paul) Dybalski and Stanley (Karen) Zwolinski; dearest aunt of Suzanne Kaminski; dear grandmother of Bradley (Heather) and Jeffrey Kiec, Deborah (Shawn) Kassirer and Andrew (Amy) Dybalski; great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Stanley Sr. and Estelle (nee Glowacki) Kaminski. Lorraine resided in Largo, FL for 25 years after retirement from working as a Pharmacy Technician at St. Joseph Hospital. She moved back to Cheektowaga after the death of her husband nine years ago. Lorraine was an avid pinochle player and a long time parishioner of St. John Gualbert Church. A Memorial Mass will be held in the spring of 2019. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.