ZAWADZKI, Arthur A.

ZAWADZKI - Arthur A. Of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest October 30, 2018. Devoted father of Jennah Zawadzki; fond step-father of James Scott, Jason Scott, and Jeffrey Scott; loving son of the late Arthur and Marie Zawadzki; dear brother of Mark Zawadzki. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday from 4-8 PM where prayers will be held on Tuesday morning at 8:15 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Of Victory on Tuesday morning at 9:15 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr.Zawadzki was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.