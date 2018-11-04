WROBLEWSKI, Mildred (Bulinski)

October 30, 2018, at age 91, of West Seneca. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Wroblewski; devoted mother of Paul (June), Cynthia (Leonard) Smigelski and Bruce (Deborah); loving grandmother of five grand and seven great-grandchildren. Mildred and Edward were married for 66 years. She worked at the NYS Thruway Authority prior to her retirement. She loved bowling and trips to the Casinos. She was an animal lover who donated to many different animal organizations. Mildred was a parishioner at Fourteen Holy Helpers RC Church. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME.