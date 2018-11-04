Woman's debit card used unknowingly during overnight visit

A woman told Niagara Falls Police that someone took her debit card during an overnight visit recently and ran up $628 worth of unauthorized purchases on her account.

The victim, a 46-year-old Ferry Avenue resident, reported to police that she spent Thursday night at a Lafayette Avenue home with a woman from Buffalo. On Friday morning she saw that her overnight bag had been entered.

Although her debit card was still in the bag, she said she discovered later that someone had used it during the course of the evening to make several online purchases. Police are continuing to investigate.