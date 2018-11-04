Williamsville North field hockey to play for state title at home

By Nichole Gantshar

Two corner shots powered Williamsville North to a 3-1 victory over Fairport Saturday in the Class A Far West Regional at Penfield High School.

Junior Emma Roland’s corner shots with 5:54 left in the game sent her team to the state field hockey semifinals.

"I think I had that dream (of shooting a corner) a couple times last night," she said.

The win means Williamsville North (18-1) will play on its home field Saturday during the school’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Roland’s goal repeated the play her twin, Erin Roland, made earlier in the second half. Erin Roland scored off a corner with a rocketed shot to crush Fairport’s momentum.

Fairport coach Erika Delgado was impressed with the Spartans’ stick-to-stick passing and technique.

"They had fantastic corners," she said.

Fairport (12-7) possessed the momentum much of the second half.

"We ran two different formations and tried to switch up their game," Delgado said.

"They had really good transitions down the field," Williamsville North senior standout Lauren Rabinowitz said of her opponents.

The Spartans dominated the first half and took an early lead from Rabinowitz, one of Williamsville North’s three seniors who will play for ranked Division II Pace University next year.

Fairport’s Allison Belmont scored the Raiders’ only goal with a breakaway sprint.

Williamsville North will face Sachem East of Section XI at 10 a.m. Saturday at home. The players are looking forward to showcase for all the homecoming alumni at the school’s anniversary.

"They’ll be a lot of heart coming into the game," Erin Roland said. "It will be great for our crowd."

The Class C game provided the tightest match in the regional finals. A hat trick by Barker junior Katrina Clare powered the Raiders (12-1) over East Rochester (6-12), 4-3, in overtime.

Barker trailed much of the first half. East Rochester, the only Class C school in Section V, entered with a losing record that belied its skill and speed. East Rochester senior Abby Weltman started the scoring with a rebound off the pads of Barker’s senior goalie Paige Sandofini. Senior Emily Brock followed by sneaking in a tap past Sandofini to make it 2-0 midway through the first half.

Freshman Kaedynce Schumacher spoke for the young team – it has two seniors - with a score to break the Bombers’ momentum.

"Maddy (Madison) Gancasz tried tipping it in, but it didn’t work so I reversed it," Schumacher said. "That pumped us up."

The rest of the scoring was Clare. The game never slowed. Twenty-five seconds after Clare’s first goal, East Rochester’s freshman Sam Lewis sprinted to score. Clare kept the hustle going and scored again to create a tie that lasted the rest of regulation.

"I’ve been wanting to go to states since I was a little girl," Clare said. "Every game we play, we start from behind. I put everything I had into it."

After the game, Schumacher was quick to reinforce Clare’s role on the team. She threw her arms around Clare: "You’re tied for Western New York’s top scorer. Thirty goals!"

Barker will play Section VIII-Carle Place at Williamsville North on Saturday.

In the Class B game, Pioneer (11-5-1) lost 3-0 to a dominant Pittsford Mendon team (15-4). Sophomore Ali Hess scored early and returned in the second half with a second goal that Pioneer coach Jana Landahl said "took the wind out of our sails."

Shortly after, junior Grace Olczak collided with Pioneer junior goalie Tomi Cordz and secured the win with a chip shot.