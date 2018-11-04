William L. Scott, 88, church deacon for more than 60 years

Aug. 12, 1930 – Oct. 29, 2018

William L. Scott, of Buffalo, a church deacon for more than 60 years, died Oct. 29 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga. He was 88.

Born in Wilsonville, Ala., he attended high school in Talladega, Ala.

After three years of active duty in the Navy, he and his wife, the former Mary H. Bishop, whom he married in 1949, came to Buffalo after he was discharged from active duty in 1950. He served for another seven years in the Naval Reserve.

He was a production worker at Wickwire Spencer Steel and at Westinghouse Electric Co., where he was a shop steward and served on the executive board of Local 1581, International Union of Electrical Workers.

Later he worked part time for Allied Fence Co. and Ideal Fence Co., then at Erie County Senior Services.

Mr. Scott and his wife joined Michigan Avenue Baptist Church under Rev. Jessie Nash in 1952 and became the youngest deacon and deaconess to ever serve in the church.

In 1962, they joined other parishioners in following Rev. Porter W. Phillips to Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, where they remained active.

He was a Sunday school teacher, a leader in the church’s Cub Scout troop and a member of the Senior Usher Board.

He also was a member of the Neighborhood Information Center and the Hamlin Park Community and Taxpayers Association.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Robert H., George and Jeffrey.

Services will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 5, in Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway.