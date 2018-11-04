Who's on the ballot in Niagara County?
Niagara County's 130,633 active voters can elect candidates for governor, Congress, the State Legislature and a few local offices on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Voters can check the county Board of Election website to find out where their polling site is.
Here is who will be on the ballot in contested races in Niagara County, and the party lines they are on. Voters may vote for only one candidate in each race.
(Party abbreviations: D = Democratic, WF = Working Families, I = Independence, WE = Women's Equality, R = Republican, C = Conservative, REF = Reform, G = Green, SAM = Serve America Movement, L = Libertarian)
Governor
Andrew M. Cuomo, D, WF, I, WE,
Marc Molinaro, R, C, REF
Howie Hawkins, G
Stephanie A. Miner, SAM
Larry Sharpe, L
State Comptroller
Thomas P. DiNapoli, D, WF, I, WE, REF
Jonathan Trichter, R, C
Mark Dunlea, G
Cruger E. Gallaudet, L
Attorney General
Letitia A. James, D, WF, I
Keith Wofford, R, C
Michael Sussman, G
Nancy B. Sliwa, REF
Christopher B. Garvey, L
U.S. Senator
Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D, WF, I, WE
Chele Chiavacci Farley, R, C, REF
U.S. Representative, 26th District
Brian Higgins, D, WF, WE,
Renee M. Zeno, R
U.S. Representative, 27th District
Nathan D. McMurray, D, WF, WE
Chris Collins, R, C, I
Larry Piegza, REF
State Senate, 62nd District
Robert G. Ortt, R, C, I, REF
Peter A. Diachun, G
State Assembly, 140th District
Robin Schimminger, D, C, I
Adam P. Ohar, R
Anthony K. Baney, G
Brian V. Phillips, WE
State Assembly, 144th District
Joseph DiPasquale, D, WF, WE
Michael J. Norris, R, C, I, REF
State Assembly, 146th District
Karen M. McMahon, D, WF, WE
Raymond W. Walter, R, C, I, REF
Danilo Lawvere, G
City of Lockport Mayor
Michelle M. Roman, D, WF, WE, REF
Wm. Keith McNall, R, C, I
Wade L. Van Valkenburgh, G
Somerset Town Justice
Pamela S. Rider, D, R, C, G
Benjamin L. Seward, WF, I
