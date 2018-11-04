Who's on the ballot in Niagara County?

Niagara County's 130,633 active voters can elect candidates for governor, Congress, the State Legislature and a few local offices on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voters can check the county Board of Election website to find out where their polling site is.

Here is who will be on the ballot in contested races in Niagara County, and the party lines they are on. Voters may vote for only one candidate in each race.

(Party abbreviations: D = Democratic, WF = Working Families, I = Independence, WE = Women's Equality, R = Republican, C = Conservative, REF = Reform, G = Green, SAM = Serve America Movement, L = Libertarian)

Governor

Andrew M. Cuomo, D, WF, I, WE,

Marc Molinaro, R, C, REF

Howie Hawkins, G

Stephanie A. Miner, SAM

Larry Sharpe, L

State Comptroller

Thomas P. DiNapoli, D, WF, I, WE, REF

Jonathan Trichter, R, C

Mark Dunlea, G

Cruger E. Gallaudet, L

Attorney General

Letitia A. James, D, WF, I

Keith Wofford, R, C

Michael Sussman, G

Nancy B. Sliwa, REF

Christopher B. Garvey, L

U.S. Senator

Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D, WF, I, WE

Chele Chiavacci Farley, R, C, REF

U.S. Representative, 26th District

Brian Higgins, D, WF, WE,

Renee M. Zeno, R

U.S. Representative, 27th District

Nathan D. McMurray, D, WF, WE

Chris Collins, R, C, I

Larry Piegza, REF

State Senate, 62nd District

Robert G. Ortt, R, C, I, REF

Peter A. Diachun, G

State Assembly, 140th District

Robin Schimminger, D, C, I

Adam P. Ohar, R

Anthony K. Baney, G

Brian V. Phillips, WE

State Assembly, 144th District

Joseph DiPasquale, D, WF, WE

Michael J. Norris, R, C, I, REF

State Assembly, 146th District

Karen M. McMahon, D, WF, WE

Raymond W. Walter, R, C, I, REF

Danilo Lawvere, G

City of Lockport Mayor

Michelle M. Roman, D, WF, WE, REF

Wm. Keith McNall, R, C, I

Wade L. Van Valkenburgh, G

Somerset Town Justice

Pamela S. Rider, D, R, C, G

Benjamin L. Seward, WF, I