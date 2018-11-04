WHIELDON, Muriel J. (Weber)

WHIELDON - Muriel J.

(nee Weber)

Of West Seneca, NY, November 1, 2018; beloved wife of the late John K. Whieldon; dearest mother of Thomas (Kathleen) and Terry (Mary Ann) Whieldon; grandmother of Ashley (Eric) Woodruff, Grant (Anna) Whieldon, Claire (Chris) Freid and the late Jack Whieldon; great-grandmother of Maggie Jane, Emilia Jo and Molly June; sister of the late George Weber, Margaret Borshel and Henry Weber.Family will be present Monday 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Monday evening at 7 PM. Friends invited. Mrs. Whieldon was a longtime docent at the Birchfield Nature Center, Erie County Botanical Gardens and West Seneca Historical Society. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the Muscular Dystrophy Association appreciated. Condolences may be made online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com