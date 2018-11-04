WEPPNER, Eileen A. (Schmaltz)

WEPPNER - Eileen A.

(nee Schmaltz)

October 30, 2018, age 87; beloved wife of the late David. F. Weppner, MD; dearest mother of David J. (Susan) Weppner, Dennis M. (Kathleen) Weppner and Eileen M. (Audi Thoele) Weppner; cherished grandmother of Sophia Thoele, Erin Barr, Lori Barr, Sean, Dennis Jr., Meaghan, Patrick and Timothy Weppner; dear sister of Norma (James) Moselle. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct. (at Maple Rd.), Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If so desired, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com