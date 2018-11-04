WASHBURN, Virginia M. (Hurlburt)

WASHBURN - Virginia M.

(nee Hurlburt)

Age 89, of Bliss, NY, died November 2, 2018. Wife of the late Everett Washburn; mother of Terry (Kari) and Larry Washburn; sister of Howard (Jane) Hurlburt; grandmother of Aaron and Caleb (Liana); great-grandmother of Desirai, Jayden, Everett, Autumn and the late Ragan; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, November 5, 2018, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bliss Fire Dept. & Rescue Squad, 6655 Rt. 362, Bliss, NY 14024. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com