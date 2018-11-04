WAGNER, Roger William, Sr.

WAGNER - Roger William, Sr. Age 74, October 25, 2018 of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Sennott) Wagner; loving father of Roger William Jr. (Charlene) Wagner and Lorie J. (John) Skalski. Loving grandfather of Colby and Dillon Adamczak and Bryan and Colin Wagner. Loving son of the late Charles W. Wagner and the late Elizabeth J. (nee Scrace) Sirotich; dear brother of Judith (late Joseph) Latendre, Donna M. (Jerry) Highway and the late Mary (Timothy) Pope; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 10th at 11 am at One Church, 6 Scotland Rd., Akron, NY 14001. Roger donated his body to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. Donations in Roger's name may be made to the American Cancer Society.