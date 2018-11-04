Vic Carucci’s Hot Read: Time to begin studying those 2019 Bills draft prospects

If you haven’t already been poring through information on 2019 NFL draft prospects, now would be a good time.

The hot mess that is the Buffalo Bills’ 2018 season managed to get even messier with Sunday’s 41-9 loss against the Chicago Bears at New Era Field.

Here’s a bulletin: At 2-7, the Bills’ season is effectively over. With little hope of fielding a credible offense, they will spend the rest of the way playing out the string and, if they’re lucky, continuing on the path to a high draft pick.

In their fourth loss in a row and sixth lopsided defeat of the season, the Bills did manage to get their first touchdown in three games and actually generated more yards than the Bears (264 to 190), who were largely stifled by Buffalo’s defense. But too many blunders and too much sloppiness and ineptitude made the defenders’ effort meaningless.

Nathan Peterman was at quarterback, so that produced the usual disasters that tend to occur after the ball leaves his hand. He threw three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. For the record, two of the interceptions, including the pick-six, were his fault. On the pick-six, he delivered a late throw that was behind Zay Jones, and the ball bounced off the receiver's hands and into those of linebacker Leonard Floyd (who returned it 19 yards for a touchdown) as a cornerback Kyle Fuller made contact right at the line of scrimmage. Peterman's third interception was low and well short of Kelvin Benjamin.

LeSean McCoy was at running back, but only because he was listed as much. He had eight yards on seven carries in the first half. That’s 1.1 yards per carry. He had three more attempts in the second half, including one for a two-yard loss, and finished with 10 yards. And General Manager Brandon Beane said the team is committed to having the 30-year-old McCoy on the roster next season? Good luck with that.

Peterman was the Bills’ leading rusher with 41 yards and had the team’s only touchdown – their first since the fourth quarter against the Texans. Most of what he did with his legs was a ridiculous 24-yard run with no time left on the clock just before halftime, a situation that called for ONLY one thing: a throw. The play showed zero awareness of the situation.

Mitch Trubisky, who the Bears made the second overall pick of the 2017 draft, was hardly impressive. He threw for only 135 yards and had an interception in which he fired the ball directly to cornerback Tre’Davious White.