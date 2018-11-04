TURCHIARELLI, Vito "Victor"

TURCHIARELLI - Vito "Victor"

Age 92, died peacefully on October 27, 2018. A WWII Veteran, Vic is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carmela; children, Lynn (Moises), Victor (Lynn) and Michael (Margaret); grandchildren, Carmela, Lena (Josh), Stephany and Dominic; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Amiya, Liam and Conor; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vic's memory to: Our Lady of Hope Knights of Columbus (#3076), 1530 Kenmore Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216.