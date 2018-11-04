TRAPP, Joseph T.

TRAPP - Joseph T. Of Hamburg, November 2, 2018, husband of the late Joy (nee Andres); father of Lauretta (Jeffrey) Perla, Laurence (Kathleen) Trapp and Joanne Wittmeyer; brother of the late Rev. Francis and Robert (late Jane) Trapp, Rita (late Robert) Conway, Rev. Donald, Charles (Kathleen) and Joan Trapp; also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church on Wednesday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Memorials to Hospice Foundation. Mr. Trapp retired as Executive Vice President of Norstar Bank and was a member of Hamburg Council No. 2220 K of C and Msgr. Leo Toomey Assembly Fourth Degree. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com