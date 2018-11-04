TOOLEY, Larry A.

TOOLEY - Larry A. November 1, 2018, beloved husband of Becky K. (nee Lytle) Tooley; devoted father of Kathleen (Paul) Tooley-Hebert, Shannon (Lora Cody) Tooley, Sean (Jennifer) Tooley, Justin (Harpreet Saran) Rokicki and Brian (Heather) Tooley; loving grandfather of Caelin, Kaylee, Lillian, Jasmine, Aneil, Mara, Cian, Nicholas, Paul and great-grandfather of Samantha, Anora, Liam, Hannah, and Leah; dear brother of Albert (late Victoria) Tooley and Larken Davidson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. Thursday, November 8th, from 4-8 PM. Where funeral services will be held Friday, November 9th, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com